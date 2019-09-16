VIDEO — Poised to Outperform? Execs Explain the Appeal of Royalty and Streaming Stocks

Royalty and streaming companies are a popular choice among expert investors, with many saying they are a good place to put money.

The main benefit of these companies is that they offer exposure to metals without the same risk typically attached to exploration and mining companies.

In streaming agreements, a company pays a set price upfront to receive all or part of a mine’s future production; the company may also make additional agreed-upon payments when delivery happens. In royalty agreements, a company makes an upfront payment to earn a percentage of revenue generated from a mine.

To find out more about these companies, the Investing News Network asked CEOs and executives to explain why royalty and streaming companies can be a compelling investment.

Watch the video above for thoughts from:

Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management

Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM ,NYSE:WPM)

EB Tucker, director at Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,OTCQX:MTAFF)

Scott Close, director of investor relations of EMX Royalty (TSXV:EMX)

Trey Wasser, president and CEO of Ely Gold Royalties (TSXV: ELY ,OTCQB:ELYGF)

Iain Farmer, director of evaluations of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX: OR ,NYSE:OR)

Kim Forgaard, director of capital markets of Sandstorm Gold (TSX:SSL,NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Steven Poulton, CEO of Altus Strategies (TSXV: ALTS ,LSE:ALS)

