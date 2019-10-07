Enforcer Gold and SOQUEM Report Results from the Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Roger Gold-Copper Project, Quebec









Enforcer Gold Corp. (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N071) (“Enforcer” or the “Company”) and SOQUEM are pleased to report assay results of 23 holes of the Phase 2 diamond drilling program on the Mop-II gold-copper deposit. The Phase 2 drilling program comprised 34 holes totaling 7,643 m. The Roger project is located 5 km north of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec, has all-season road access and is crossed by an active power line that serviced the past-producing Troilus Mine. Enforcer is earning a 50% interest in the Roger project from SOQUEM, operator of the option.

Drilling highlights:

0.83 g/t AuEq over 33.5 m in drill hole 1206-18-102.

6.02 g/t AuEq over 4.5 m, including 16.30 g/t AuEq over 1.5 m in drill hole 1206-18-111.

6.94 g/t AuEq over 2.3 m in drill hole 1206-18-112.

7.41 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m including 18.07 g/t AuEq over 0.7 m.in drill hole 1206-18-114.

0.58 g/t AuEq over 26.3 m in drill hole 1206-18-115.

20.50 g/t AuEq over 1.5 m in drill hole 1206-118-117.

33.99 g/t AuEq over 0.8 m in drill hole 1206-18-124.

1.17 g/t AuEq over 12.5 m in drill hole 1206-18-125.

Enforcer Gold interim President and CEO, Stephen Dunn, comments:

“We are very pleased with these new results which illustrate a gold-copper high-grade component within lower grade intervals. These new holes will help fine tune the interpretation of the zones, particularly in the northern part of the Mop-II deposit. With an updated model in hand, we look forward to the next steps to further advance the Mop-II deposit and build on the current resource.”

The Phase 2 drilling program aimed to increase the confidence in the inferred resource areas, mainly in the northern part and the south-western part of the deposit. Since the beginning of the option, Enforcer drilled 10,711 m across 44 holes and one extension of a hole from a previous campaign. Some of these holes twinned existing holes and others increased the understanding of the zones in under explored areas.

A drill hole location plan is available in the Roger Map Gallery.

Table 1. Mop-II Deposit Phase 2 Drilling – New Significant Drill Results



Notes to Table 1:

All holes presented in Table 1 were completed by diamond (core) drilling. Widths represent down hole core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. Gold equivalent grades (AuEq) were calculated using a US$1,240/oz gold price and US $3.00/lb copper price and do not account for metal recovery.

QAQC

The 2018 Phase 2 drilling program was managed by project operator, SOQUEM, utilizing standard industry procedures and protocols and following a formal quality assurance and quality control (“QAQC”) program. Core samples were sent to SGS Canada’s sample preparation facility in Val-d’Or, Quebec and sample analyses are ongoing at their analytical laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario, a CAN-P-1579, CAN-P-4E (ISO/IEC 17025:2005) accredited testing facility. Gold grades were determined using a standard fire assay with atomic absorption finish on a 50g pulverized fraction. Samples grading above 5 g/t are re-assayed using fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g fraction on the original pulps. Copper was assayed by ICP-OES following a multi-acid digestion. Original pulps from the samples grading above 10,000 ppm are re-assayed by ICP-OES after a 4-acid digestion ore grade analysis. SOQUEM routinely inserts blanks and standards in the sample sequence as part of its internal QAQC program.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Ressources Québec, has a mission to encourage the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec’s mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well positioned for the future.

SOQUEM’s advanced project manager, Yan Ducharme, PGeo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this press release.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company and is earning a 50% interest in the royalty-free Roger project from SOQUEM. Roger hosts the Mop-II gold-copper deposit located 5 km from the historic mining center of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Mop-II contains an Indicated resource of 333,000 contained gold equivalent ounces (10,900,000 tonnes @ 0.85 g/t) and an Inferred resource of 202,000 contained gold equivalent ounces (6,569,000 tonnes @ 0.75 g/t). Details of the mineral resource estimate are provided in the Company’s September 18, 2018 press release and technical report filed on SEDAR. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please visit www.enforcergold.com or contact:

Stephen Dunn, interim President & CEO

T: (416) 361-2827

E: contact@enforcergold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plans with respect to the exploration of its Roger project, the exploration potential and analogous deposit potential of the Roger project and the timing of the Company’s exploration programs. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete transactions on terms announced; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Enforcer Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

