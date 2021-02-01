Gold

Empress Royalty: Precious Metals Streaming and Royalty Investments

- February 1st, 2021

Empress Royalty has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.

Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR) is a new royalty and streaming company focused on building a strong portfolio of global investment opportunities in precious metals mining companies, concentrating on finding industry partners with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. Empress applies a financially disciplined approach to investing in these cost-effective operations with strong experienced management teams and excellent exploration potential.

The company has strategic relationships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital and Accendo Banco. UK-based Endeavour Financial serves as one of the company’s investment managers, having historically completed US$500 million of royalty and stream financing and US$8 billion of debt financing. Boutique investment manager Terra Capital is Empress Royalty’s gateway into the Australian investment market, while Accendo Banco provides exclusive access to Mexican royalty and streaming investment opportunities.

Empress Royalty’s Company Highlights:

  • New precious metals royalty & streaming creation company that commenced trading on TSXV December 29, 2020
  • Initial portfolio consists of 14 precious metal royalty and streaming investments
  • Focused on building a strong portfolio of cash producing assets and currently negotiating US$50 million of potential investments
  • Exclusive access to Mexican royalty & stream deals through a Strategic Alliance with Accendo Banco
  • Strategic Relationships with Endeavour Financial & Terra Capital who provide global mining finance networks to generate deal flow
  • Over 250 years of proven management & board experience in mining finance with over $6 billion completed transactions

 

WATCH: Empress Royalty CEO and Director Alexandra Woodyer Sherron on INN CEO Talks

 

Click here for the full profile for Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR)

 

