Drilling Commenced at Blackdome-elizabeth Gold Project

Tempus Resources Ltd (“Tempus” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce commencement of diamond drilling at the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project, located in British Columbia, Canada.

Managing Director, Brendan Borg commented, “We aim to drill approximately 8,500 metres in this program to verify and extend the existing high-grade gold mineralisation at Blackdome and Elizabeth. We will also test the significant gold in soil anomalies identified in the geochemical sampling program that have outstanding potential to expand the scale of the known mineralisation.”