Drilling AU33 Gold Project, DIOS Hits Large Mineralized Breccia

Currently drilling for the first time south of ROBINO gold showing on large AU33 gold project in James Bay, DIOS Exploration hits some 80 m of fractured brecciated altered tonalite with 2-3 % disseminated pyrite, that is some 50 m of mineralized magmatic hydrothermal breccia with significant hydrothermal alterations, adjacent to 30 m of fractured altered tonalite with 2 % pyrite. Gold is directly associated with fine pyrite on wholly-owned AU33. Nearby outcrops had returned high gold values: 94.9 grams per ton, 13.3 g/t, 7.4 g/t, 4.5 g/t and 37.6 g/t for instance. See Sept. 4 press release. There is a lot of gold in the system and focus is to look for significant concentrations.

The target is a good northeast striking ground induced polarization anomaly south of Robino Breccia supported by clustered anomalous gold-in-soils of 26, 17 & 13 ppb gold, at a wide low circular magnetic contact.

Robino is located 3.5 km north of Heberto Gold zones: road accessible Au33 property hosts several gold occurrences, strongly controlled by altered north-northwest and north-east structures, including Heberto zones (2.13 g/t gold over 23 m; 2 g/t gold over 22 m; 3.65 g/t gold over 13 m (1.15 g/t on 64 m); 5.2 g/t over 5 m) and CLN shear (2 g/t gold over 11 m (3.26 g/t gold over 6 m)), also a northeast subsidiary structure. This release was reviewed by M.J. Girard, M.Sc. Geo, 43-101 QP.

