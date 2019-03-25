Desert Gold Discovers More Gold at its Farabantourou Project, Western Mali; Select Grab Samples Return Multiple >100 g/t Gold Values
Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:DAU, OTC:DAUGF, FKFT:QXR2.F) is pleased to provide the following update regarding the results of a recently completed mapping, rock and soil sampling program at its Farabantourou permit.
HIGHLIGHTS
Assay results received from pit mapping and grab sampling, over various artisanal mining areas, at its Frikidi prospect area, returned significant high-grade gold values including the following highlights:
*Note that grab samples are selective samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralisation hosted on the
property.
Desert Gold’s President Jared Scharf commented, “Results from this program are very encouraging and demonstrate significant potential for a new gold discovery in the Frikidi area. Mapping and prospecting is on- going and I expect additional targets to be generated from this work. Drilling is most certainly warranted in the Frikidi area.”
ABOUT THE FRIKIDI PROSPECT AREA
The Frikidi prospect area lies within the northwest part of the Company’s Farabantourou permit on the western side of the Senegal Mali Shear Zone. Detailed geology and structural mapping associated with grab sampling was completed over the Frikidi prospect area. This program is part of an ongoing geological mapping and prospecting program that is expected to continue until the entire Farabantourou permit has been mapped and sampled. The objective of this initial phase of exploration is to understand the structural controls of the gold mineralization and develop drill targets.
MAPPING AND MINERALIZATION
During the program, a total of 259 grab samples were collected and sent to the SGS Bamako Laboratory for assay. Of the 259 grab samples, 92 contained gold values > 1.0 g/t gold 61 samples returning gold values greater than 5 g/t gold. Sample details are presented in a table at the end of the release. The strongest gold values were collected along a northwest-tending zone that is approximately 3 km by 1 km in size (Figures 1 and 2). Other than a small first pass drill program carried out over the Kousilli Prospect in the far northwest corner of the sampled area, which returned a highlight intercept of 6.4 g/t Au over 4 metres, the majority of these gold bearing areas have not been tested by drilling.
During mapping and sampling, work over the Frikidi prospect identified three parallel, northerly trending zones of gold-bearing mineralization. These zones appear to be hosted by a completely altered felsic intrusions that intruded into silica-albite-chlorite-altered sandstone with cracked and brecciated quartz veins and local pyrite. These three zones are summarized below.
- Frikidi East: traced for over 550 meters along strike with an average width of 4 metres.
- Frikidi Central: traced for over 360 meters along strike with an average width of 4 metres.
- Frikidi West: traced for 250 meters along strike with an average width of 4 metres.
Figure 1. Farabantourou Permit Map Showing Frikidi Prospect
Figure 2. Frikidi/Kousilli Area Grab Sample Results
RESULTS FROM FRIKIDI/KOUSILLI GRAB SAMPLING PROGRAM
During the program, a total 259 grab samples were collected and sent to the SGS Bamako Laboratory for assay using FAA 505 method. Of the 259 grab samples, 92 contained gold values greater than 1 g/t gold with many returning high-grade gold values. Grab samples are selective samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralisation hosted on the property.
INTERPRETATION AND FOLLOWUP
Given the excellent results from the geological mapping and grab sampling program at Frikidi, further work is warranted. The Company is planning to follow up with a drill program consisting of a combination of air-core and reverse circulation drilling to further assess the potential of the Frikidi prospect area.
ABOUT DESERT GOLD
Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 3 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (Farabantourou, Segala West and Djimbala) and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company’s profile.
7234 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, British Columbia | Canada | V3W 3N4 | Office +1 (604) 245 6802 | Fax +1 (604) 592 6882
QA/QC PROCEDURES
All grab samples were geologically described following Desert Gold’s established standard operating procedures. For grab sampling, all individual samples represent approximately 2-3 kilograms that is sent for preparation and gold assaying at the SGS laboratories in Bamako, Mali. Each sample is fire-assayed for gold by SGS laboratories in Bamako using Au-FAA505 method that is a 50g fire assay fusion with AAS instrument finish. In addition to SGS own QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control) program, an internal quality control and quality assurance program is in place throughout the sampling program, using blind duplicates (1 :20), blanks (1 :20) and recognized industry standards (1 :20).
TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE
This press release contains certain scientific and technical information of Desert Gold. The Company is solely responsible for the contents and accuracy of any scientific and technical information disclosure relating to it.
Don Dudek, P.Geo. is a director of Desert Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLOSURE
This news release contains forward-looking statements respecting the Company’s ability to successfully complete the Offering. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements, including the inability of the Company to successfully complete the Offering. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, the price of gold; operational, funding, and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; and the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed in the company’s disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the united states securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the united states or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.
