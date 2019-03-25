Desert Gold Discovers More Gold at its Farabantourou Project, Western Mali; Select Grab Samples Return Multiple >100 g/t Gold Values

CONTACT:

QA/QC PROCEDURES

All grab samples were geologically described following Desert Gold’s established standard operating procedures. For grab sampling, all individual samples represent approximately 2-3 kilograms that is sent for preparation and gold assaying at the SGS laboratories in Bamako, Mali. Each sample is fire-assayed for gold by SGS laboratories in Bamako using Au-FAA505 method that is a 50g fire assay fusion with AAS instrument finish. In addition to SGS own QA/QC (Quality Assurance/Quality Control) program, an internal quality control and quality assurance program is in place throughout the sampling program, using blind duplicates (1 :20), blanks (1 :20) and recognized industry standards (1 :20).

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

This press release contains certain scientific and technical information of Desert Gold. The Company is solely responsible for the contents and accuracy of any scientific and technical information disclosure relating to it.

Don Dudek, P.Geo. is a director of Desert Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

