Desert Gold Appoints Greg Isenor to its Board of Directors

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. (“Desert Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:DAU/FF:QXR2/OTC:DAUGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Isenor to the Company’s board of directors.

Mr. Isenor holds a B.Sc. geology, (1970) from Acadia University and is a member of the Association of Professional Geologists of Nova Scotia. Currently Mr. Isenor is President and CEO of Roscan Gold Corporation; a company engaged in gold exploration in Western Mali.

Mr. Isenor was President, CEO and Director (2005 to 2017) of Merrex Gold Inc., up until Merrex was taken over by Iamgold Corporation. During that time, Merrex discovered two significant gold deposits in Mali (West Africa): the Siribaya deposit; and, with joint venture partner Iamgold, the Diakha deposit. To date, these two deposits are estimated to represent a combined resource approaching approximately two million ounces of gold. Previously, Mr. Isenor was the President, CEO and Director (2003 to 2005) of Jilbey Gold Exploration Ltd., until Jilbey was acquired by High River Gold Mines Limited. During Mr. Isenor’s time with Jilbey, Mr. Isenor led the team that identified the Bissa gold deposit in Burkina Faso (West Africa), which was placed into production by Nord Gold SE and has a reported resource exceeding 5 million ounces of gold. In addition, from 1979 – 2003, Mr. Isenor worked as an independent consulting geologist on mineral exploration projects in Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Africa. As well, Mr. Isenor founded Jubilee Mineals Inc, to develop the Jubilee zinc deposit; and, Glencoe Resources Inc. to develop the Glencoe limestone deposit. Both of these deposits are located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The Company also announces that Dr. Luc Antoine has resigned as a director of the Company. Desert Gold thanks Dr. Antoine for his contribution to the Company over the last several years and wishes him luck in his future endeavors.

Desert Gold’s President Jared Scharf remarked, “We’re delighted to have Greg join the board. His experience in West Africa and more specifically in Western Mali will be a great asset to our company moving forward.”

