Contact Gold Releases Drill Results

Contact Gold (TSXV:C) released results from an additional 2 drill holes, including the first drill hole from the Echo Zone at its Green Springs gold project located on the Cortez Trend in Nevada.

As quoted in the press release:

“Extending the high-grade oxide gold at the Echo Zone is an important achievement in advancing the Green Springs project. This first hole into the Echo Zone shows the potential for continued growth of Chainman Joanna hosted gold mineralization extending south from the past producing pits, in addition to the Pilot Shale hosted gold at Alpha announced in two weeks ago.” said Matt Lennox-King, president & CEO of Contact Gold. “These results from Alpha and Echo, separated by over 4 km, show a robust Carlin-type gold system

with oxide gold grades significantly higher than the surrounding operations on the Carlin and Cortez Trends. These first holes from our initial drill program at Green Springs have been very successful in expanding the known zones of gold mineralization. We look forward to releasing results from the remaining drill holes, and

to further drill testing of these zones in 2020.”

