Bullfrog Gold Corp. Announces Share-Based Compensation to Directors

Bullfrog Gold Corp. (CSE:BFG, OTCQB:BFGC) (“Bullfrog Gold” or the “Company”), announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a deemed price per Share of CDN$0.165 to its directors, in consideration for their service to the Company.

The issuance of the Shares is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and will be issued pursuant to shares for services agreements. The Shares will be subject to a four-month, plus one day hold period from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Each issuance of the Shares to the directors constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The Company confirms that the securities issued have not created a new Control Person of the Issuer.

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold is a Delaware corporation that controls mineral positions in the Bullfrog mine area where Barrick Bullfrog Inc. produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by conventional milling from 1989 to 1999.

