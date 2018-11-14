Brixton Metals Delineates a Gravity Anomaly and Begins Drilling the Kimberlite Discovery at its Langis Project, Ontario

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a Ground Gravity Survey at the Langis project where the Company had previously discovered a diamond bearing kimberlitic body (as disclosed in New Release dated August 30, 2018).









Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a Ground Gravity Survey at the Langis project where the Company had previously discovered a diamond bearing kimberlitic body (as disclosed in New Release dated August 30, 2018). The gravity survey has been successful in identifying a significant residual gravity anomaly feature that the Company is now actively drilling. The geophysical anomaly target has an approximate size of 500 metres in a northeast direction and approximately 230 metres in a northwest direction. The ground gravity survey was completed by Abitibi Geophysics and designed to collect ground gravity readings on a grid with 50 metres station intervals and 50 metres line spacing. Two of the holes that previously encountered kimberlitic breccia directly beneath the overburden at relatively shallow depths were drilled near the margins of the residual gravity anomaly. Please see figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Residual Bouguer Anomaly Map, Langis Project:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/NR-Nov-14-2018-Fig-1.jpg

Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “Brixton recently completed 5 core holes on the Langis property which tested some previously mapped cobalt veins and results are pending. Currently, Brixton has begun to drill test the kimberlite target at Langis with several HQ sized core holes planned.”

Results of micro diamond recovery tests by caustic fusion as disclosed on August 30, 2018

Diamond Descriptions Sample E 2/2 Off White, Transparent, No Inclusions, Fragment, Serrate Laminae

Figure 2: Image of the diamond recovered from drill hole LM-18-37 (sample E 2/2):

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Figure-1web-30-08-2018.jpg

About the Langis and Hudson Bay Project

Brixton’s wholly owned Langis and Hudson Bay past producing mines are located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The cobalt-silver mineralization occurs as steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins and as disseminations within any of the three main rock types: Archean volcanics, Coleman Member sediments and Nipissing diabase. The Langis mine produced 10.4Moz of silver at 25 oz/t Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt and the Hudson Bay mine produced 6.4Moz of silver at 123 oz/t Ag and 185,570 pounds of cobalt. Historically, the Cobalt Camp produced 50M pounds of cobalt as a by-product of 500M ounces of silver production. Kimberlite and kimberlitic breccia were drilled in 3 holes on the Langis project while targeting cobalt-silver-nickel mineralization. The kimberlite and associated gravity anomaly are located west of the Langis mine workings.

Mr. Sorin Posescu, P.Geo., VP Exploration, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has reviewed and approved this news release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn gold-silver and the Atlin gold projects located in NWBC, the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. The Company is actively seeking JV partners to advance one or more of its projects. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

