The precious metals narrative still has legs to go, according to Brian Leni of Junior Stock Review.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) this week, Leni said that gold’s rise through 2019 is looking good into 2020.

“The story surrounding precious metals is compelling, and I think for investors, you need to be in precious metals,” he said.

“If you choose right in precious metals given where we are with the gold price right now … there’s going to be some good returns.”

Leni added that for him personally, 2019 was a very good year, though he noted, “(While investor sentiment is good,) there may still be a little bit of cautious optimism. I think far and wide, people are looking forward to 2020.”

Despite Leni’s fondness for precious metals and gold, he named an iron ore company as the best stock of 2019 in his portfolio: Champion Iron (TSX:CIA,ASX:CIA,OTC Pink:CHPRF).

“(It was) probably my largest return of the year — it was a multi-bagger,” said Leni. “I bought them during the tax-loss season. Of course, with the tragedy in Brazil, the iron ore price went up.”

On other stocks that treated him well, Leni said that, of course, gold was “the place to be” and that nickel remains a personal favorite. He noted that nickel outperformed most metals in 2019 (besides palladium).

Speaking about the 2020 election coming up in the US, and whether it changes anything about the way he is choosing to invest, Leni answered that, while it hasn’t change anything now, “these events will certainly affect us.”

“I stay with what I’m doing and I trudge ahead — everything else is just noise.”

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.