Brian Leni: Gold Juniors Will Move, Stay Picky for Now

Some gold stocks have moved higher along with the rising gold price, but juniors are one segment of the industry that hasn’t seen much momentum yet.

Speaking at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, said that it’s only a matter of time before smaller gold companies start to trend upward.

“There are some specific stories (that have moved), but I think their spikes have been more related to news rather than necessarily the overarching high gold price theme,” he said.

“I resist on saying when it’s going to happen,” he continued. “There’s a big difference between imminent and inevitable, and I would say this is one of those inevitable things that’s going to happen, it has to happen. It’s just when.”

Leni suggested that investors continue to position themselves in the lead up to this move.

“I think if you remain picky in what you want to invest in, then you’ll be set up for whenever the market does change and juniors become the focus — whether that’s (because of) a big spike in M&A or whether the gold price does bring the generalist investor back into the junior resource sector,” he said.

“You will be ready, and you’ll be in the best companies — and they’re going to move first.”

Listen to the interview above for more from Leni on gold, including comments on market sentiment and his recent site visits. Our full playlist for the Precious Metals Summit can be found on YouTube.

