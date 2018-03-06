Gold Investing VIDEO — Brent Cook and Joe Mazumdar: Gold Deals, Stock Pick and What to Avoid in 2018 Brent Cook and Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights talk about the exploration space, gold deals and what to avoid in 2018. « PDAC 2018 Insights from P… Priscila Barrera • March 6, 2018

Speaking with the Investing News Network at this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference, Brent Cook and Joe Mazumdar, co-editors of Exploration Insights, shared their top stock pick and thoughts on the exploration sector.

Cook, who believes there will be more activity from majors in 2018 and 2019, spoke about what majors look for when closing a deal with a junior.

“[Majors are looking for] big land packages, with big-type targets, run by competent geologists,” he said. For his part, Mazumdar explained the different approaches from majors when investing in juniors.

Cook also discussed what factors investors should keep an eye on when checking for flaws in a project. Meanwhile, Mazumdar shared his thoughts on Pretium Resources (TSX:PVG,NYSE:PVG) and the problems with grade reconciliation at its project.

Watch the video above to learn more about their thoughts on gold deals, what to avoid in 2018 and their top stock pick. The transcript for this interview will be added shortly.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.