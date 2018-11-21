Blackrock Gold Expands Soil Geochemical Survey at Silver Cloud

Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV:BRC, OTC:BKRRF, FRANKFURT:AHZ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a detailed soil geochemical survey has been started over geologic structures in search of epithermal gold deposits at the Silver Cloud Claim Block in Elko County, Nevada.









Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV:BRC, OTC:BKRRF, FRANKFURT:AHZ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a detailed soil geochemical survey has been started over geologic structures in search of epithermal gold deposits at the Silver Cloud Claim Block in Elko County, Nevada.

After careful consideration and review, the Company has begun surface work, commencing the work plan collaborated with and charted by the late Brian Morris, Blackrock Gold President, who tragically passed away on Nov. 10 in a vehicle accident in Reno, Nevada.

At the Silver Cloud project, over 75% of the 11,040 acre project area has never been tested for soil geochemistry. Review of the project data and historic work by previous mining companies who explored at Silver Cloud over the last two decades indicates soil geochemistry was conducted only in the proximity of the Silver Cloud Mine area. In May 2018, the Company conducted orientation soil geochemical sampling in the northeast portion of the property over untested geologic structures which yielded anomalous silver and arsenic.

The first phase of the soil geochemical survey will focus on an area two kilometers wide by four kilometers long to the north of the Silver Cloud Mines area. There are 18 survey lines with soil samples collected at 30- and 60-meter spacing planned, for a total of approximately 900 samples. The samples will be analyzed for 41 elements including gold and silver.

Gregory Schifrin, CEO of the Company said, “Brian and I constructed a plan to conduct comprehensive geochemical and geophysical surveys in advance of planning a strategic drilling program. With fortitude,we are going forward with this plan and are fully committed to advance the Silver Cloud project to discovery following Brian’s vision.”

The Company has initiated the survey as part of targeting surface technical work with geochemistry and geophysics ahead of a drill program designed to identify low sulfidation epithermal gold deposit that may be present at the Silver Cloud project.



Silver Cloud Geochemical Survey, 2018

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/41187_eee5f51e54bc8a7d_002full.jpg

About Blackrock Gold

Blackrock Gold Corp. is a discovery driven junior exploration company focused on uncovering the next big economic gold deposit. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on blue-sky opportunities, with an aim to acquire large-scale land packages that are in prolific gold belts within stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Gregory L. Schifrin, Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Email: gschifrin@blackrockgoldcorp.com

Phone: 1 – 208-290-1180

Website: www.blackrockgoldcorp.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company’s strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. These statements, however, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed, implied by or projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the ability of the Company to attract financing and the general market conditions of the industry in which the Company operates, and the other factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors discussed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Click here to connect with Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV:BRC, OTC:BKRRF, FRANKFURT:AHZ) for an Investor Presentation.