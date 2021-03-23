“We’re seeing the next couple months as our opportunity to really break the log jam and get a bunch of things done that are necessary for us to put a drill bit on the ground,” Barksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman said.









Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO) CEO Rick Trotman said, “We’re seeing the next couple months as our opportunity to really break the log jam and get a bunch of things done that are necessary for us to put a drill bit on the ground.”

The San Javier project in Mexico is Barksdale’s most recent addition to its high-quality asset portfolio. Starting at the notable Cerro Verde zone, the company intends to lay all of the groundwork to start a drilling program — potentially in the next two months.

“San Javier has an exciting existing historical resource on it and we’re looking to not only make that resource bigger but also highlight a couple of different things that we have identified, such as some higher-grade components to that resource,” Trotman highlighted.

Despite some setbacks from COVID-19, Trotman expressed positive outlooks on the next steps in project development for both San Javier and Sunnyside that could pique investor interest.

Watch the full interview with Backsdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman above.

