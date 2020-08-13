Auger Program at Twin Hills Gold Project Confirms Multiple Drill Targets

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) are pleased to announce the commencement of exploration activities at its wholly owned Twin Hills Project (Project) in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.









HIGHLIGHTS:

eMetals has completed a 250-hole auger drilling program at its wholly owned Twin Hills Gold Project in the Goldfields of Western Australia.

Drilling has tested almost 2 kilometres of strike of prospective shear zone south of the historical Twin Hills Gold Mine (excised) which has recorded historical production of 1,100 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 23.6 g/t and an historical resource of 17,541 tonnes at a grade of 20.86 g/t.

Results are interpreted to show multiple gold mineralised structures, which form an intersection target south of the historical Twin Hills mine, validating eMetals’ structural model.

The auger geochemical drilling program is now to be expanded in the north of the tenure to test additional intersection targets where multiple structural targets have been identified along a 5 kilometre prospective shear zone.

A Program of Works (POW) is being prepared in support of a RC drilling program to test all identified targets with the program expected to commence within the current quarter.

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ACN 142 411 390) (ASX:EMT)(eMetals or the Company) are pleased to announce the commencement of exploration activities at its wholly owned Twin Hills Project (Project) in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

eMetals Director Mathew Walker commented:

The Company has decided to accelerate exploration activities at Twin Hills in response to favorable market conditions within the gold sector. Twin Hills is an exciting exploration Project with over 5 kilometers of prospective strike length adjacent to two excised historical high grade gold mines. We are delighted that the recent auger geochemical program has validated our structural modelling and provide us with multiple ready to drill targets.”

Click here for the full press release