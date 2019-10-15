AMEX Announces C$8 Million Bought Deal Private Placement, Including a Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott









Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AMX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by PI Financial Corp. and Generic Capital Corporation (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” private placement basis, 4,444,500 flow-through units (the “Flow-Through Units”) of the Company, at a price per Flow-Through Unit of $1.80 (the “Issue Price”), for gross proceeds of C$8,000,100 (the “Offering”). The Issue Price represents a premium of approximately 63% to the closing price of the Corporation’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 15, 2019.

Each Flow-Through Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (“Flow-Through Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant to be issued on a non-flow-through basis (each whole such warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of Amex at a price of $1.50 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the Offering. The Flow-Through Shares will qualify as “flow-through shares” (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)).

The Company is pleased to announce that the Underwriters have advised the Company that Eric Sprott has agreed to make a strategic investment in connection with the Offering. On completion of the Offering, it is expected that Eric Sprott will own ~14.2% of Amex on a non-diluted basis.

The Company has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 888,900 Flow-Through Units to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used for general exploration expenditures on Amex’s properties located in Quebec.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about November 5, 2019, or such other date as agreed between the Company and the underwriters, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, the underwriters will receive on closing of the Offering: (i) a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, excluding gross proceeds from the issuance of Flow-Through Units on a president’s list to be agreed upon by the Company and the Underwriters (the “President’s List”) for which a commission of 3.0% of such gross proceeds will be paid by the Company to the Underwriters; and (ii) that number of non-transferable compensation options as is equal to (a) 6.0% of the aggregate number of Flow-Through Units sold under the Offering, excluding those Flow-Through Units sold to subscribers on the President’s List, and (b) 3.0% of the aggregate number of Flow-Through Units sold under the Offering to participants on the President’s List. Each compensation option shall be exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $1.50 per common share for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec and Ontario. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and Ontario.

