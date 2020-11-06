African Gold Group: Low-Cost Gold Development in West Africa

African Gold Group (TSXV:AGG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









African Gold Group (TSXV:AGG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Currently pursuing projects in resource-rich West Africa, the company is focused on its Kobada gold project in Southern Mali. African Gold Group’s low capital project is fully permitted, features low operating costs and presents significant upside. With a focus on gold development, the company has a first-mover advantage by being one of the few construction-ready projects in West Africa.

Company Highlights:

Operates in the Sikasso administrative region in Mali, which is a mining friendly location with established international interest and strong government investment.

The Kobada gold project has the potential to produce 100,000 ounces of gold per annum.

African Gold Group is working towards sustainability and environmentally friendly solutions to mining with strategic partnerships with hybrid-power-focused companies and efforts in significant pollution reduction and water recycling.

In 2020, the company delivered DFS on time and 20 percent below budget, highlighting the Kobada gold project as a robust project with significant potential for financial and explorative growth.