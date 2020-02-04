VIDEO — Adrian Day: We’re at the Really Sweet Spot for Investing in Juniors

At this year’s VRIC, INN sat down with Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management to learn more about what to expect in the precious metals market this season.









Gold has continued to trend up, staying above US$1,500 per ounce since the start of the year.

At this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), the Investing News Network sat down with Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management to learn more about what to expect in the precious metals market this season.

“Sentiment is much better obviously. Because of the move in gold, people are getting much more interested,” he said. “Whether it lasts or not it will depend on what happens to gold in the year. If gold continues to move up, even if the junior market lags, people will retain that interest.”

Day added he is very bullish on gold this year, and for a lot of reasons.

“We’ve got geopolitical factors, we’ve got elections in the US, but I still think the most important thing for gold is the monetary situation,” he said. “Central banks can’t do what they want to do, and that is very bullish for gold.”

The expert also talked about what he expects to see in the junior mining space in 2020.

“It should not be a surprise that gold has moved and the junior space hasn’t. We are impatient,” he said. “The junior sector has generally firmed, which is good. It stopped going down, and … companies with good news are now beginning to react and react very positively.”

Day also talked about other precious metals, and what he sees happening in those markets.

“I am bullish on silver … in a strong move for gold, silver will often move more — particularly if it’s inflation based rather than a crisis situation,” he said.

Watch the video above for more of Day’s thoughts on the US election, stocks to watch and investing in the junior mining space. You can also click here to see our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.