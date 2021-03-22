Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were Diamond Fields, Virginia Energy, Search Minerals, Corsa Coal and Sparton Resources.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rebounded early on Friday (February 12), trending up at 984.41.

In Canada, domestic retail data showed sales fell 1.1 percent to C$52.55 billion in January compared with the previous month.

Gold and silver were trending lower on Friday as the US dollar and US Treasury yields rose. Meanwhile, copper was holding above the US$9,000 per tonne mark.

That said, a number of stocks in the mining sector saw a share price increase including:

Diamond Fields Resources (TSXV:DFR)

Virginia Energy (TSXV:VUI)

Search Minerals (TSXV:SMY)

Corsa Coal (TSXV:CSO)

Sparton Resources (TSXV:SRI)

Without further ado, here’s a look at the 5 top weekly TSXV stocks.

Diamond Fields Resources

Diamond Fields Resources is an exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia. In Madagascar it has the Beravina zircon project, and in Namibia it owns a number of offshore diamond-mining licenses.

Diamond Fields did not release any news last week, but its share price saw an increase of 97.92 percent last week to C$0.47.

Virginia Energy

Virginia Energy is a uranium development and exploration company. The company holds a 100 percent controlling interest in the advanced stage Coles Hill uranium project located in south central Virginia, US.

Despite not releasing news last week, shares of Virginia Energy increased 88.89 percent last week to reach C$0.34.

Search Minerals

Search is focused on finding and developing critical rare earths elements, zirconium and hafnium resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis district of South East Labrador.

Despite not releasing any company news last week, the company’s share price jumped 78.57 percent to end the week at C$0.25.

Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal is focused on the production of metallurgical coal, which it sells to domestic and international steel and coke producers. The company has mines in both Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Last week, Corsa Coal’s share price increased 59.65 percent over the five-day period to trade on Friday at C$0.45.

Sparton Resources

Sparton currently holds interests in two exploration prospects. The Bruell property in Quebec, which hosts a new gold discovery, has been optioned to Eldorado Gold, which owns the nearby producing Lamaque Mine. The Oakes gold property in Ontario is the current focus of the company’s exploration drilling program. Sparton also holds an interest in VRB Energy, a private vanadium battery company.

On March 19, the company published initial drilling results for work completed in late 2020 at the Oakes gold project. Last week, Sparton’s share price jumped 56.25 percent to trade at C$0.12.

Data for 5 Top TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View using Stock Screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.