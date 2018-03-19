Resource Investing Morning Market Breakdown, March 19: Markets Struggle Monday Morning Aside from the TSXV, many of the major markets tripped on their way out the gate Monday morning, setting a tone in red for the start of the week. « Optimistic Investors Pile… Olivia Da Silva • March 19, 2018

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) finished the week strong on Friday (March 16) when it picked up 40.71 points to finish at 15,711.33. Monday (March 19) morning saw the TSX fumble 43.85 points to land at 15,667.48.

Also closing on a strong note was the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), which closed at 828.34, a 5.59-point gain. The TSXV was on the up Monday morning when it gained 5.27 points to reach 838.94.

Energy and healthcare stocks helped the TSX stay in the green throughout Friday, as Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) picked up 84 cents and TransCanada Corporation (TSX:TRP) grabbed 12 cents. Meanwhile, Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) gained 99 cents and Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH) boosted 23 cents.

Friday was also kind to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) as it finished in the green with a 72.85-point boost, landing at 24,946.51. Monday morning took a tumble as it fell 176.53 points, hitting 24,769.98.

The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) slid into the green at Friday’s close when it reached 2,752.01, a 4.68-point win. Monday morning dropped 18.47 points and landed at 2,733.54.

While the Dow Jones ended the week in the green, it lost 1.5% on the week. This was partially because of Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) shares dropping 6.8% in the midst of trade war fears.

Note: All numbers shown above were accurate as of 10:00 a.m. EST.

Daily metals

Gold rested on Friday after a rough week, where it finished at US$1,313.88 per ounce. It stayed stagnant on Monday morning at US$1,313.60. Silver also tumbled to US$16.32 an ounce at Friday’s close, and continued to fall on Monday morning when it hit US$16.29.

Copper ended a choppy week on Friday at US$3.10 per pound. By 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, it slipped further to US$3.09.

Major miner news

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL): Hecla announced that it would be acquiring all outstanding shares of Klondex Mines (NYSE: KLDX ), along with the company’s Fire Creek, Midas and Hollister gold mines. The transaction is costing Hecla US$462 million, and Klondex shareholders will also receive US$2.47 per share.

First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR): The company has renewed its share repurchase program , through which they have proposed to buy back up to 8.2 million common shares, representing 5% of the 1.6 million issued and outstanding shares.

