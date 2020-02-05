RJK Discovers New Kimberlite on Kon Property

RJK Explorations Ltd. announces preliminary drilling results and the discovery of new kimberlite on the Kon Property, located in Gillies Twp. near Cobalt, Ontario.









RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV:RJX.A, OTC:RJKAF) is pleased to announce preliminary drilling results and the discovery of new kimberlite on the Kon Property, located in Gillies Twp. 11 km south of Cobalt, Ontario. RJK has completed 3 drill holes testing geophysical magnetic high and low features, following up on drone magnetic surveys flown during January.

The KON 1 target was identified by the RJK Explorations team as a Mag Low anomaly which warranted follow up given its proximity to the known kimberlite dike to the north on the Kon Claims. After completing a preliminary hole on the Kon kimberlite dike, the drill rig was moved 400 meters to the south to test the Kon 1 Mag Low where they intersected kimberlite within 11 meters of surface. Two holes were drilled on the Magnetic Low signature, one was a vertical test hole to determine the composition of the potential kimberlite target and the other was drilled at a minus 50 degree angle due west to test width and geometry of the newly identified kimberlite.

President and CEO, Glenn Kasner stated, “We are very pleased with the initial drilling on the Kon Claims. This new discovery of kimberlite in a world class mining camp is the result of a year of dedication by the RJK team and I would like to thank them for their hard work.”

TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION

The 1st hole [KON-20-01] tested a known kimberlite dike exposure at depth to determine the dike geometry and contact relationships with country host rocks. This hole was set at a dip of 45 degrees returning hypabyssal, ilmenite – rich kimberlite from 7m to 28.5m encountering Coleman Formation conglomerates on each side.

The 2nd hole [KON-20-02] tested a large magnetic low feature located approximately 400m to the south of the Kon kimberlite dike exposure. The vertical hole intersected a variegated assemblage of diatreme, epiclastic and hypabyssal kimberlite-related units over a depth of 100m. The upper portion of the hole from 11m to 36m is comprised of heterolithic kimberlite breccia characterized by pelletal lapilli textures. From 36m to 65.5m, a succession of clast-supported, fluidization breccias encapsulates brecciated granodioritic rafts. Underlying this unit, is a hypabyssal kimberlite containing globular granodioritic clasts from 65.5m to 68.7m. The lower portion of the hole from 68.7m to 100m is comprised of matrix- supported fluidization breccias with in-filling of bluish green kimberlite transitioning to a hypabyssal, ilmenite-rich kimberlite in contact with granodiorite-syenite rocks.

The 3rd hole [KON-20-03] was collared on the same location as KON-20-02 and aligned at azimuth 270 degrees. The casing was set at a dip of 50 degrees intersecting a succession of diatreme kimberlite breccia and hypabyssal kimberlite from 15m to 93.5m followed by altered granodiorite rocks to the end of the hole.

RJK has identified additional targets on the KON claims that will be drill tested in the winter program, beginning with the Kon 2 magnetic high, followed by the Kon 3 magnetic low. Detailed drone mag surveys will be done this month to further define drill targets for potential kimberlite.

For maps, drill locations and pictures of the kimberlite

https://www.rjkexplorations.com/kon-diamond-exploration-claims

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P.Geo, Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

