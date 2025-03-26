Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Reports Surface Sample Results and New Zone

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTCQB: KSSRF) ("Kesselrun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce sampling results and a new interpretation from the southwest extent of the McKellar mineralization trend.

Highlights:

  • New Interpretation of McKellar West Area
  • Two separate parallel zones, McKellar West and Minoletti, increase exploration potential
  • Confirmation of McKellar West Mineralization trend to the west property boundary

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/246102_7ae2ab00c4917ace_001.jpg

Figure 1: Overview of Target Areas on the Huronian Gold Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/246102_7ae2ab00c4917ace_001full.jpg

The results returned from the McKellar West target area positively identified the strike extent of the McKellar West zone extending it to the far west property boundary as well as identifying a new parallel zone. There is now approximately 1400 metres of untested strike extent of the McKellar West zone as well as numerous kilometres of potential on the parallel Minoletti zone. With this new information the Kesselrun team will also be looking at the potential for parallel zones elsewhere on the property.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/246102_7ae2ab00c4917ace_002.jpg

Figure 2: McKellar West Area - New Interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/246102_7ae2ab00c4917ace_002full.jpg

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, commented, "The detailed UAV magnetic survey and follow up boots on the ground has enabled the Kesselrun team to re-interpret the far western extents of the Huronian Gold Trend. What had previously been interpreted as one zone, over 50 years ago, has now been confirmed as two separate zones. This parallel zone, and the possibility of other similar zones throughout the property, increases the exploration potential immensely. This is especially significant considering Goldshore's resource expansion targets on parallel zones to their main mineralization"

Summary of 2024 Huronian Work Campaign

Multiple crews were mobilized to the Huronian project during the summer and fall of 2024 to execute a UAV based magnetic survey as well as follow up mapping and sampling on selected targets, among which were those derived from the magnetic survey.

The UAV MAG survey was performed over the McKellar West, Huronian North, Span North, Span South and Moss South target areas. Follow up mapping and sampling was done on McKellar West, Span South and Moss South.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/246102_7ae2ab00c4917ace_003.jpg

Figure 3: Minoletti & McKellar West

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/246102_7ae2ab00c4917ace_003full.jpg

Table 1: Summary of Chip & Grab Sample Highlights

Sample NumberEasting (mE)Northing (mN)Length (metres)Au (g/t)ZoneSample Type
E59957436624685377794n/a8.1Minolettigrab - current
E59957466624615377785n/a7.9Minolettigrab - current
E59957426624715377785n/a5.9Minolettigrab - current
E59957446624715377787n/a4.6Minolettigrab - current
E59957456624645377787n/a4.4Minolettigrab - current
E59957406624905377808n/a3.0Minolettigrab - current
E12913666624335377785n/a1.3Minolettigrab - current
130987966246553777870.810.4Minolettichip - current
130988166246553777870.51.1Minolettichip - current
130989166247853777950.64.9Minolettichip - current
130990366248653778020.41.5Minolettichip - current
130990766250853778160.54.8Minolettichip - current
10-0266239053777330.924.7Minolettichip - historic
8-0666242253777540.317.5Minolettichip - historic
5-0666246853777860.412.7Minolettichip - historic
4-0566249853778030.411.0Minolettichip - historic
7-0166244453777720.38.6Minolettichip - historic
8-0166243953777700.67.2Minolettichip - historic
5-0366248253777940.55.1Minolettichip - historic
TR-6566375553781530.69.2McKellar Westchip - historic
TR-1466402153783300.46.5McKellar Westchip - historic
TR-63-166376053781580.75.4McKellar Westchip - historic
TR-6066377453781660.64.6McKellar Westchip - historic
TR-5366380453781880.43.6McKellar Westchip - historic
Beaver-3-0366276653775201.03.4McKellar Far Westchip - historic
TR-2166399453783110.63.2McKellar Westchip - historic
TR-1166403053783330.93.1McKellar Westchip - historic
TR-2566396953782940.52.8McKellar Westchip - historic
TR-59-166377753781690.62.6McKellar Westchip - historic
(1) Grab and chip samples are selectively taken and random in size and may not be representative of mineralization characteristics. Chip sample lengths were constrained by the broken nature of the outcrop. UTM coordinates are in NAD83Z15

2025 Exploration Plan

With the new results from the 2024 summer and fall programs, Kesselrun plans to do further follow up work on selected target areas to get them drill ready in anticipation of initiating a drill program later in 2025.

About the Huronian Gold Project

The 100% owned Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, Northwestern Ontario's first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz Au at an average grade of 15.3 g/t Au in the indicated category and 501,377 oz Au at an average grade of 14.4 g/t Au in the inferred category. The resource estimate presented for the Huronian Project is historic in nature. Kesselrun Resources' qualified person has not completed sufficient work to confirm the results of the historical resource. Kesselrun Resources does not treat this as a current mineral resource but considers it relevant as a guide to future exploration and includes it for reference purposes only. The historic resource was estimated by Minescape Exploration Inc. in 1998. Further drilling will be required by Kesselrun to verify the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

As well, the Huronian Gold Project hosts the same lithological package of rocks, as interpreted from both Government of Ontario and Kesselrun mapping, compilation and modelling, on strike from the adjacent Moss Gold Project with an NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate of 1.23M oz Au at an average grade of 1.22 g/t Au in the indicated category and 4.92M oz Au at an average grade of 1.09 g/t Au in the inferred category(1). Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Kesselrun's property.

(1) Goldshore Resources Inc. news releases February 6, 2024.

Qualified Person

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Kesselrun, is the Qualified Person responsible for the project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this news release.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information please contact:

Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President & CEO
807.285.3323
michaelt@kesselrunresources.com

Corporate Communications
1.866.416.7941 information@kesselrunresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Kesselrun, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive documentation, the availability of financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Source

tsxv:kestsxv stocksgold investingGold Investing
KES:CA
The Conversation (0)
NevGold

NevGold Discovers Further Significant Gold-Antimony Results: 2.46 g/t AuEq Over 86.9 Meters (1.11 g/t Au And 0.30% Antimony), Including 5.75 g/t AuEq Over 12.8 Meters (1.83 g/t Au And 0.87% Antimony), and Also Including 6.77 g/t AuEq Over 6.7 Meters (2.29 g/t Au And +1% Antimony) at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals: Advancing a District-scale Gold Asset and Near-Producing Mill in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Keep reading...Show less

Freeport Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on May 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2025. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX's financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Freeport Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on May 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2025. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX's financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Options Three Properties in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Options Three Properties in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR, "Walker Lane") announces that it has optioned three properties (i.e., Tule Canyon, Cambridge and Silver Mountain see location map Figure 1) located in the Walker Lane of western Nevada and a right-of-first refusal on the Shamrock Property in eastern Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd. ("Silver Range") (TSX-V:SNG). The original property agreements were signed with the CMC Metals Ltd. now operating as Walker Lane Resources Ltd. and trading under the symbol "WLR" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Walker Lane has established a solid position in the Walker Lane Gold Trend Area which has a rich history of mining and exploration and remains vastly underexposed to modern exploration methods, offering substantial upside potential. The Walker Lane area is host to notable precious metal deposits such as the Comstock Lode, Round Mountain (Kinross), Silicon and Merlin (AngloGold Ashanti), Mesquite and Castle (Equinox Gold) and many other significant deposits. This popular and emerging district offers junior exploration companies exploration targets at manageable costs. These targets are also attractive in that they are associated with high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization, have nearby excellent infrastructure, considerable road accessibility, a local, qualified and competent labor force, a diverse range of supply companies, and are located within one of the best permitting and policy regimes in the world. The 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Industry Survey ranked Nevada second in the world in terms of investment attractiveness index.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Options Three Properties in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Options Three Properties in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR, "Walker Lane") announces that it has optioned three properties (i.e., Tule Canyon, Cambridge and Silver Mountain see location map Figure 1) located in the Walker Lane of western Nevada and a right-of-first refusal on the Shamrock Property in eastern Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd. ("Silver Range") (TSX-V:SNG). The original property agreements were signed with the CMC Metals Ltd. now operating as Walker Lane Resources Ltd. and trading under the symbol "WLR" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Walker Lane has established a solid position in the Walker Lane Gold Trend Area which has a rich history of mining and exploration and remains vastly underexposed to modern exploration methods, offering substantial upside potential. The Walker Lane area is host to notable precious metal deposits such as the Comstock Lode, Round Mountain (Kinross), Silicon and Merlin (AngloGold Ashanti), Mesquite and Castle (Equinox Gold) and many other significant deposits. This popular and emerging district offers junior exploration companies exploration targets at manageable costs. These targets are also attractive in that they are associated with high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization, have nearby excellent infrastructure, considerable road accessibility, a local, qualified and competent labor force, a diverse range of supply companies, and are located within one of the best permitting and policy regimes in the world. The 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Industry Survey ranked Nevada second in the world in terms of investment attractiveness index.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Dark Star Initiates Exploration Program and Announces Filing of Technical Report on Ghost Lake Property Located in the Central Mineral Belt of Newfoundland and Labrador

NevGold Discovers Further Significant Gold-Antimony Results: 2.46 g/t AuEq Over 86.9 Meters (1.11 g/t Au And 0.30% Antimony), Including 5.75 g/t AuEq Over 12.8 Meters (1.83 g/t Au And 0.87% Antimony), and Also Including 6.77 g/t AuEq Over 6.7 Meters (2.29 g/t Au And +1% Antimony) at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

St-Georges Confirms the Presence of Niobium at Notre-Dame

Letter from the CEO: Unlocking the True Value of Electric Royalties Ltd

Related News

Uranium Investing

Dark Star Initiates Exploration Program and Announces Filing of Technical Report on Ghost Lake Property Located in the Central Mineral Belt of Newfoundland and Labrador

Critical Metals Investing

St-Georges Confirms the Presence of Niobium at Notre-Dame

Cobalt Investing

Letter from the CEO: Unlocking the True Value of Electric Royalties Ltd

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires the Minas Maria Norte Project in a Prolific Mining District in Southern Peru  

Base Metals Investing

Horne 5 Project Update

Silver Investing

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing

Precious Metals Investing

SCRi Announces Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth Averaging 300% Year on Year

×