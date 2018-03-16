ALROSA Releases Results of Diamond Auctions in Hong Kong

ALROSA (MCX:ALRS) released results of the rough and polished diamond auctions organized as part of Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show held in Hong Kong from February 27 to March 3, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

The United Selling Organization (USO) ALROSA sold 112 special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds with the total weight of 1,787 carats. The total sales revenue amounted to USD 13.5 million. DIAMONDS ALROSA, ALROSA’s cutting division, sold 67 polished diamonds with the total weight of 205.56 carats worth USD 2.8 million at the auction in Hong Kong. The sold assortment included 48 standard color polished diamonds and 19 fancy color stones.

Yury Okoemov, deputy CEO of ALROSA, commented:

Hong Kong auction with 50 participating companies demonstrated that demand for rough diamonds of this size category remains stable. The auction closed with good results, our expectations were justified.

