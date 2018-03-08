Uranium Investing VIDEO — Ross McElroy: Uranium Demand Continues to Grow Ross McElroy of Fission Uranium discusses the current state of the uranium market and where he sees prices heading in 2018. « IEA Sees China Overtaking… Nicole Rashotte • March 8, 2018

Ross McElroy, president and COO of Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU), chatted with the Investing News Network at the 2018 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto.

He said that uranium is in a “very interesting place right now,” as demand continues to grow while reactors are being built “at a rapid pace.”

McElroy explained that China is currently making the most news in terms of building reactors and increasing uranium production. He stated that China is “building at a rate of around eight to 10 new reactors a year … we will see them become one of the largest consumers of nuclear fuel.”

He also discussed the depressed uranium price. For quite some time, insiders have been predicting that uranium prices will increase, but they have yet to move in that direction.

However, with companies such as Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) dialing back production, McElroy stated, “we are finally setting ourselves up to force the price of the commodity higher, which is important … we’ll make a healthy environment, then we’ll be able to get more uranium in there to continue to feed the reactors.”

He added, “I wouldn’t be surprised if near the end of this year we’re starting to see some uptick in the price of uranium. It’s got a long way to go, it’s probably going to have to at least double before there’s any new meaningful changes in there. But yes, it could start to take effect later this year.”

McElroy also touched on Fission’s Patterson Lake South project and its latest resource estimate. He stated that the company increased the resource by “about 30 percent globally” and around 8 percent in the indicated category. It “almost doubled our inferred resources,” he noted, which is “a pretty remarkable achievement … in the last two years.”

Watch the interview above for more insight from McElroy, and click here to view our PDAC 2018 playlist on YouTube. The transcript for this interview will be added shortly.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.