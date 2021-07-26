5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Uranium Stocks Dominate

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Forsys Metals, Laramide Resources, Fission Uranium, Global Atomic and Journey Energy.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened higher last Friday (July 23), trading at 20,159.59. It closed the five day period slightly higher at 20,190.09.

The index was on track to post a weekly gain on the back of a surge in tech stocks.

On Friday, gold and silver pulled back and were set for a weekly fall as the US dollar strengthened.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Forsys Metals (TSX:FSY)

Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM)

Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU)

Global Atomic (TSX:GLO)

Journey Energy (TSX:JOY)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals is focused on developing uranium projects on the African continent. The explorer currently owns the Norasa project, which includes the fully permitted Valencia uranium project, and it is also developing the Namibplaas uranium project, both in Namibia.

Last week, the company saw its share price increase 33.85 percent to C$0.87.

2. Laramide Resources

Uranium company Laramide Resources owns several projects in the US and Australia, including the Churchrock and Crowpoint in situ recovery projects. The miner is also advancing its Utah-based La Sal project and La Jara Messa project in New Mexico.

Over the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 26.19 percent to end the week at C$0.53.

3. Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium is a resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.

Despite not releasing news over the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 18.75 percent to end the week at C$0.57.

4. Global Atomic

Global Atomic is focused on uranium exploration in Niger and zinc recycling in Turkey.

The diversified company did not release any news last week, but Global Atomic’s share price jumped 12.7 percent to end the week at C$2.75.

5. Journey Energy

Journey Energy is an explorer and producer focused on oil-weighted operations in Western Canada. The company operates in the central region, south region and Resource Fairway in Alberta.

The company did not release any news last week, but despite the lack of fresh news, Journey Energy saw its share price increase 10.37 percent to C$1.49.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

