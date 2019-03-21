NexGen Appoints Former Saskatchewan Premier to Board

NexGen Energy has announced the appointment of former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall to the company’s board of directors.









NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSEMKT:NXE) has announced the appointment of the former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall, to the company’s board of directors.

This appointment coincides with the retirement from the NexGen Board of Craig Parry, CEO of IsoEnergy and founding member of the Board of Directors at NexGen, who is moving onto the technical advisory committee.

Leigh Curyer, CEO, commented: “On behalf of the executive and board of NexGen we are very pleased to welcome Mr. Brad Wall. Mr. Wall brings to NexGen extensive national energy policy, political and economic experience and has demonstrated a very strong commitment, results and advocacy in the best interests of Saskatchewan and Canada over his entire career. Mr Wall in his capacity as a director to NexGen is joining a team dedicated to developing a Canadian energy project that will deliver significant generational benefits to Saskatchewan and Canada and set new standards in responsible project development.

I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Craig Parry, one of our founding directors, for his dedication and support during his tenure as a director. In his capacity as Chief Executive Officer of IsoEnergy, which recently made a significant uranium discovery, we look forward to Craig’s continued valuable contribution to the group as he primarily focuses his efforts on the exciting Hurricane Zone with NexGen being a significant long-term shareholder.”

As the 14th Premier of Saskatchewan, Mr. Wall brings to NexGen’s Board political experience spanning over a 20 year period. During his tenure as Premier, Mr. Wall led the province to unprecedented economic expansion, strong population and export growth, record infrastructure investment and the first ever and continuing AAA credit for the Province’s finances. Mr. Wall worked successfully with the previous federal government to achieve nuclear cooperation agreements between Canada and both India and China opening up those civilian nuclear energy markets to Canadian uranium. He is an advocate for sustainable, inclusive economic development and provides strategic insight to the energy sector.

