Global Atomic Upgrades Uranium Resource at Dasa

Global Atomic Corporation (TSXV:GLO,OTCBB:SYIFF,FWB:G12) is pleased to announce continuing positive drill results from the DASA Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger, West Africa.

Canadian headquartered Global Atomic, is currently focused on a unique combination of high grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

As quoted from the press release:

DASA Project Drilling Highlights:

The primary objectives of the 2018 drill program at DASA were to prove the potential for near term, open pittable production at the Flank Zone and to assess the potential for further discoveries and resource expansion on strike and down dip. Further results to follow as information is available.

Drilling at the Flank Zone has intersected more high grade mineralization, hole ASDH 566 returned 5,400 ppm eU3O8 over 74.9 metres, including a high grade section returning 51,934 (5.2 percent) eU3O8 over 6.3 metres.

Drilling at the Flank Zone is now complete and an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate was completed with an effective date of June 30, 2018. The most recent drilling at the Flank Zone was not included in the latest Mineral Resource Estimate, but will be reflected future economic studies. “The completion of our Phase I, 2018, drill program has returned excellent results that will allow the company to start mining as an open pit with significantly reduced capital requirements. The size and grade of the DASA deposit ranks this project above all other uranium projects on the African continent currently under development,” said Stephen Roman, president and CEO of Global Atomic.

