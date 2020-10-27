Fission 3.0: Exploring for Uranium in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin

Fission 3.0 (TSXV:FUU; OTCQB: FISOF; FSE:2F3A) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Fission 3.0 (TSXV:FUU; OTCQB: FISOF; FSE:2F3A) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Fission 3.0 is a leading uranium project generator with a portfolio of properties in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, which has produced grades anywhere from 10 to 20 times higher than the global average at nearly two percent U3O8.

The company is led by CEO Dev Randhawa and COO Ross McElroy, who have been instrumental in the discovery and development of a number of significant uranium projects, including Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit.

Fission 3.0’s Company Highlights

Developing a portfolio of 18 projects in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin including a collection of properties surrounded by producing uranium mines

Focused on three highly-prospective uranium projects: Cree Bay, Hearty Bay and Beaver River

Each project benefits from the policies and mining support that caused Saskatchewan to be ranked the 9th best mining jurisdiction in the world in 2019

Prospecting at Hearty Bay has identified 45 new occurrences of radioactive boulders, including those returning assay samples of up to 8.23 percent U3O8

Drilling at Beaver River’s Trigger Zone returned 13.9 percent U3O8, 2.27 g/t gold, 5.93 percent U3O8 and 1.55 g/t gold

CEO & Chairman Dev Randhawa and COO & Chief Geologist Ross McElroy lead the same group that made both the Patterson Lake South (PLS) high-grade discovery and the J-Zone high-grade discovery in the Athabasca Basin

Leveraging extensive exploration experience and expertise as demonstrated by Fission Uranium at the Triple R deposit

Company management and technical team has established significant partners and relationships with those working in the Athabasca Basin

Request an Investor Kit: Fission 3.0 Corp

Click here to learn more about Fission 3.0 (TSXV:FUU; OTCQB: FISOF; FSE:2F3A)