Baselode Energy: High Grade Uranium Exploration in Saskatchewan

Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Baselode Energy is focused on exploring for basement-hosted deposits outside of the traditional “unconformity-controlled”-type uranium deposits.

The company’s unique strategy and exploration model, Athabasca 2.0, is to explore overlooked and easily accessible basement rocks with little to no sandstone cover along deep structural corridors that host known high-grade uranium deposits. Baselode Energy’s 100 percent owned Shadow project covers one of these corridors along the Virgin River Shear Zone, which was recently confirmed by an airborne magneto-telluric survey.

Led by renowned uranium geologist James Sykes, Baselode Energy has a solid management team made up of individuals with technical and capital markets experience.

Baselode Energy Company Highlights

Focused on exploring for near-surface, basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin area—the Athabasca 2.0 model

Maiden drill program at Shadow slated for Q4 2020/Q1 2021

Baselode uses “out-of-the-box” thinking and unique methodologies to increase the chances of making a discovery

Directed by an excellent management team with the right technical and capital markets experience

Tight capital structure with ~40 million shares outstanding and ~50 percent controlled by insiders, meaning potential for massive shareholder wealth

Both Shadow and Hook projects are located within 50 km of highways, they are near power lines and the Hook project is in close proximity to a uranium mill

Saskatchewan is rated as one of the top 10 global jurisdictions for mining investment on the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2019, and the top jurisdiction in Canada

Click here to learn more about Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND)