5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Energy Stocks Spike

The top gainers on the TSX last week were Pengrowth Energy, Star Diamond, Advantage Oil and Gas, Nuvista Energy and Fission Uranium.









At the end of last week, Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) fell by 33.07 point (or 0.2 percent) to 16,541.74.

Global news was focused on the UK, where questions swirl over how the freshly minted Prime Minister Boris Johnson can achieve the Brexit he wants as he loses his majority in Parliament.

In commodity news, gold stayed above US$1,500 for the week but dipped down towards US$1,500 on Friday (September 6). Meanwhile base metals continue to wallow despite a mild high at the end of the week.

Looking at stocks, here are the top five gainers on the TSX last week among the resources sector operators, with oil and gas dominating.

Pengrowth Energy (TSX: PGF )

Star Diamond (TSX: DIAM )

Advantage Oil and Gas (TSX: AAV )

Nuvista Energy (TSX: NVA )

Fission Uranium (TSX: FCU )

Read on to find out a little about what each company has been up to lately.

Pengrowth Energy

Intermedia oil and gas producer Pengrowth Energy has assets in Western Canada, where it’s based. It has two core projects: the Lindbergh thermal oil project in Alberta, and the Groundbirch Montney natural gas project in British Columbia.

In news, Pengrowth last released an update on August 8, when it announced its second quarter 2019 adjusted funds flow increased by 188 percent year-on-year to C$29 million.

On the TSX, Pengrowth lead resources companies with a gain of 27.45 percent in share value to C$0.325 by last Friday.

Star Diamond

Star Diamond is focused on developing Saskatchewan’s diamond resources, where it has its flagship Star-Orion South Diamond project, 60km east of Prince Albert.

Again, the company’s news is a month old, with the most recent release being August 7, when it announced it had completed five trench cutter holes as part of a sampling project at Star-Orion South.

The company was trading at C$0.23 by last Friday, an increase of 17.95 percent over the previous five days trading.

Advantage Oil and Gas

Another Albertan oil and gas company, Advantage Oil and Gas is focused on its Montney natural gas and liquids resource in Glacier, though it has other assets in Valhalla, Progress and Pipestone.

Recent news from Advantage was about its Progress asset, when it announced on September 3 that it had made a significant oil discovery there. The company said the discovery elevated the Profess asset to be a primary element in its near-term liquids development program.

Advantage Oil and Gas was trading at C$1.80 by last Friday, an increase if 17.65 percent over the previous week.

Nuvista Energy

An oil producer and the third company this week with interests in the Montney resource in Alberta, Nuvista Energy says that it’s focused on immediate results in the near-term at the Nuvista Montney asset.

Nuvista Energy most recently announced on August 6 that it had positive Q2 operating results.

The company was trading at C$1.92 last Friday, up 17.07 percent.

Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium is yet another Canadian-focused company, with interests in the PLS uranium project in the Athabasca basin of Saskatchewan.

The company reported on August 14 that it had hit high-grade uranium in multiple areas of PLS during a drill campaign.

Fission Uranium was trading at C$0.38 by the end of last week, up 15.15 percent on the week prior.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.