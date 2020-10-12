5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Energy Stocks Take the Lead

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Pine Cliff Energy, Anglo Pacific Group, Paramount Resources, Ovinitv and Anaconda Mining.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed last Friday (October 9) at 16,566.47.

The index opened that day on the rise, helped by higher oil and metals prices, as well as better-than-expected employment data showing that Canada added 378,200 jobs in September.

In commodities, gold was trending upwards as the US dollar fell, while copper hit a two week high.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSX:PNE)

Anglo Pacific Group (TSX:APY)

Paramount Resources (TSX:POU)

Ovintiv (TSX:OVV)

Anaconda Mining (TSX:ANX)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Since 2012, the company has completed nine acquisitions, building three major core operating areas: Central assets, Edson assets and Southern assets.

During the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 27.5 percent to end the week at C$0.25.

2. Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group is focused on royalties connected to the mining of natural resources, with interests in producing, development and early stage projects. The company’s main royalties come from coking coal, iron ore and thermal coal, but it also has exposure to uranium and gold.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price rose 20.5 percent to end at C$2.41.

3. Paramount Resources

Liquids-focused Canadian energy company Paramount Resources explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources. Paramount’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia.

The company did not release any news last week, but shares increased 20 percent to end at C$2.46.

4. Ovintiv

North America-focused producer Ovintiv is developing its multi-basin portfolio of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas plays in the Permian and Anadarko basins, as well as the Montney.

Despite not releasing any news last week, the company’s share price jumped 19.75 percent to end the period at C$12.37.

5. Anaconda Mining

Gold mining, development and exploration company Anaconda Mining is focused on Atlantic Canada. The company has mining and milling operations in Newfoundland’s Baie Verte mining district, which includes the Pine Cove mill, tailings facility and deep-water port. It also holds mineral lands, including those adjacent to the past-producing, high-grade Nugget Pond mine at its Tilt Cove gold project.

Last Tuesday (October 6), Anaconda released drill results from its Goldboro project, which it is developing in Nova Scotia. Its share price went up by 13.5 percent last week to reach C$2.69.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.