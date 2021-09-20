5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Oil and Gas Stocks Jump

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were SouthGobi Resources, Peyto Exploration, Obsidian Energy, Crew Energy and Baytex Energy.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened lower last Friday (September 17), trading at 20,468.99 by midday. It closed the five day period at 20,492.93.

The index was on track to hit its third weekly decline in a row, with investors cautious ahead of the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting next week.

On Friday, gold and silver were also on course for a weekly decline as the US dollar rebounded.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

SouthGobi Resources (TSX:SGQ)

Peyto Exploration (TSX:PEY)

Obsidian Energy (TSX:OBE)

Crew Energy (TSX:CR)

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. SouthGobi Resources

Integrated coal supplier SouthGobi Resources is focused on its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi mine, the closest coal mine to China, located 46 kilometers north of the China-Mongolia border.

The company also holds mining and exploration licenses for other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in the South Gobi province of Mongolia.

Despite not releasing news last week, shares of SouthGobi Resources increased 34.62 percent, and were trading at C$0.35 by the end of the week.

2. Peyto Exploration

Peyto Exploration is an explorer and producer of unconventional natural gas in Alberta’s Deep Basin. The company is the fifth largest Canadian gas producer and the 11th largest Canadian gas processor.

Last week, shares of the company increased 23.61 percent to end at C$9.11.

3. Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a portfolio of high-quality assets producing over 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Last Wednesday (September 15), the company provided an operational update, saying that it anticipates its full-year 2021 production will be near the high end of its previously increased guidance range while staying within planned capital expenditures. Over the five day period, shares of Obsidian Energy increased 20.81 percent to end the week at C$3.89.

4. Crew Energy

Crew Energy’s activities are primarily focused on the Montney resource in Northeast British Columbia, where it has a large, contiguous land base of approximately 277,000 net acres (433 net sections).

Despite not releasing news last week, shares of the oil and natural gas producer increased 16.84 percent and were trading at C$2.22 by the end of the week.

5. Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the US.

Last week, Calgary-based Baytex Energy did not release any company news, but saw its share price increase 16.1 percent to C$2.74.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

