February 11, 2026
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project
15 December 2025
American Uranium
Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming Keep Reading...
09 February
AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in USDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 February
Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 Success
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 SuccessDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 January
Hydrogeological Tests Validate ISR Uranium Potential
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Hydrogeological Tests Validate ISR Uranium PotentialDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
