IFR Joint Venture Partners with Mexico’s Lifting MX to Participate in PEMEX Farm-outs

International Frontier Resources Corporation (TSXV:IFR,OTCQB:IFRTF) (“IFR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its joint venture (“JV”) Tonalli Energia (“Tonalli”) has entered into a joint bidding agreement with Servicios de Extraccion Petrolera Lifting de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (”Lifting MX”), a subsidiary of leading oil and gas services provider Cotemar, S.A. de C.V. Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will cooperate in evaluating and participating in the upcoming Petroleos Mexicanos (“PEMEX”) farm-out bid rounds, scheduled for February 14, 2019.

The agreement targets certain areas within the PEMEX farm-out tender. PEMEX is offering seven farm-out license contracts in southeastern Mexico, which group together multiple fields in the states of Veracruz, Chiapas and Tabasco.

“This signing of this strategic agreement brings together two companies with demonstrated onshore Mexico experience,” said Steve Hanson, President and CEO of IFR. “Tonalli has worked diligently in selecting a partner that has achieved significant commercial success in Mexico.”

Lifting MX holds licenses for the Cuichapa and Paso de Oro blocks located in the state of Veracruz which were acquired through the on-shore “mature fields” bid round (“Round 1.3”) held by Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission (“CNH”). Lifting MX has significantly increased production from both of these blocks. Tonalli maintains an active drilling program at the Tecolutla block, which was also acquired in Round 1.3.

Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his transition team have recently stated, through multiple media reports, that they will allow PEMEX to continue farming out projects to boost oil and gas production from mature and aging fields. PEMEX is responsible for over 80 percent of Mexico’s proven and probable reserves.

About Cotemar

Founded in 1979, Cotemar is a leading partner in Mexico’s offshore exploration and production industry through its maintenance, modernization and operations (MMO) expertise, which encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance and repair operations; specialized vessels; and onshore and offshore logistics.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. The Company also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories and Montana.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR and on the OTCQB under the symbol IFRTF. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

For further information Steve Hanson – President and CEO or Tony Kinnon – Chairman (403) 215-2780 (403) 215-2780 shanson@internationalfrontier.com tkinnon@internationalfrontier.com

