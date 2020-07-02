New Tungsten, Niobium and Rare Earth Element Anomalies Discovered at Nardoo Rare Metal Projec

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) announce results from a priority geochemical sampling program at its wholly owned Nardoo Rare Metals Project.









The Directors of eMetals Limited (ACN 142 411 390)(ASX:EMT)(eMetals or the Company) are pleased to announce results from a priority geochemical sampling program at its wholly owned Nardoo Rare Metals Project (Project) in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia approximately 840 km to the north of Perth. The Project consists of two granted tenements (E09/2109, E09/2156) and one tenement application (E09/2407) and is prospective for a range of rare metal and rare earth element (REE) mineralisation styles including tungsten and tantalum-niobium skarns.

Commenting on the results, eMetals Director Mathew Walker said:

“The results are considered highly encouraging and present multiple drill targets for the

company to follow up as soon as practically possible. Although the Miru Prospect appears the standout target with over 2 kilometers of highly anomalous strike length, inclusive of

extraordinarily enriched tungsten values of up to 0.11% WO3 in stream sediments, the

anomalous rare earth neodymium identified at the newly discovered Cairn Hill prospect is also of particular interest.”

HIGHLIGHTS:

Highly anomalous tungsten identified at the newly discovered Miru Prospect over 2 km in strike length with a peak WO3 stream sample value of 1090 ppm (0.11%).

Highly anomalous rare earth neodymium identified at the newly discovered Cairn Hill prospect with a peak Nd2O3 soil sample value of 463ppm (0.046%).

An 8 square kilometre area of La-Nb-Li-W anomalism defined around a known pegmatite occurrence at Beryl Well and new areas of REE enrichments defined in over 4 square kilometers of catchments.

Drilling planned to commence within the current quarter.

Click here for the full press release.