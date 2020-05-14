eMetals Announces Further Exploration Results, Exploration Recommences

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) announce further encouraging results from reconnaissance stream sediment sampling on the Nardoo Well rare metals project.









The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT)(eMetals)(Company), are pleased to announce further encouraging results from reconnaissance stream sediment sampling on the Nardoo Well rare metals project, Gascoyne Region, Western Australia, and the recommencement of field work activities in support of a planned drilling program to commence as soon as practically possible following the lifting of travel restrictions.

HIGHLIGHTS

Significant REE stream sediment sample results returned show an enrichment of up to 0.11% total rare earth oxide + yttrium (TREO), with the most anomalous results clustered around pegmatites at the recently acquired Beryl Well prospect.

Exploration field work activities have recommenced this week with up to 1,000 stream sediment and soil samples planned for priority areas over an ~8km strike length of recently identified prospective metasediments.

Infill soil sampling to define potential rare metal pegmatites in support of a planned drilling program to commence as soon as practically possible following the lifting of travel restrictions.

Priority targets (pegmatite-bearing schist) to be sampled to follow up on encouraging anomalies defined in the earlier stream sediment sampling program outlined in the

Company’s ASX announcement on 27th April 2020 which discovered new tungsten, niobium, tin and tantalum anomalies.

Initial results are expected within the current quarter.

