Ucore Rare Earth Project Nominated by Governor

Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTC:UURAF) reports that Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy submitted a nomination letter to the White House Council of Environmental Quality recommending Ucore’s Bokan-Dotson Ridge project be designated a high priority infrastructure project.

As quoted from the press release:

The HPIP program was instituted by the Trump Administration in 2017 as a means of expediting the permitting approval process for projects of key strategic importance to the United States (see HPIP Background, below). An HPIP designation will facilitate an abbreviated permitting turnaround timeline for Bokan, as the company prepares for a near term Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) review, and transitions the project to a ‘shovel-ready’ development state.

“The support from Governor Dunleavy and his staff underscores the importance of immediately developing a domestic rare earth element natural resource project and separation plant,” stated Jim McKenzie, President & CEO of Ucore. “This nomination could not come at a better time considering our strategic planning related to the development of the Bokan mine and its Alaska SMC separation plant to contribute to the forthcoming and necessary re-establishment of a U.S. rare earth supply chain, independent of China. Our sincere thanks to Governor Dunleavy for spearheading this important initiative.”

“A High Priority Infrastructure project designation will greatly assist in our planned permitting related activities for the Bokan project,” explained Mike Schrider, COO of Ucore. “An HPIP designation would shave significant lead time off of the development of a fully permitted project, prospectively delivering us to construction commencement in just over two years. Our fundamental objective is to establish the Bokan – Dotson Ridge resource as a shovel-ready critical mineral reserve for the rapidly expanding domestic technology and defense industry sectors that are dependent on rare earth metals.”