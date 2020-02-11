Stormcrow Capital: Rare Earths Not a Trade Weapon

China would hurt itself more than it would hurt others if it engaged in trade disputes, according to Jon Hykawy of Stormcrow Capital.









As the trade war raged and the US targeted Chinese imports, rare earths came to the fore as a commodity that could be part of whatever blow back came Washington’s way should Beijing start to be imaginative in its retaliatory actions.

The Chinese have formerly used rare earths as a trade weapon, having tightened the screws on exports to Japan following a brief fisheries dispute, triggering a rush on the sector as end-users wondered about their own supply chains.

But according to Jon Hykawy, who is the president of Stormcrow Capital, which recently released a report on rare earths in 2020, rare earths are unlikely to be used as a weapon in trade disputes, and the reaction of governments around the world scrambling to seek alternatives is “a waste of effort.”

Hykawy’s reasoning is based on the damage that the Chinese government did to itself back in 2010 in teaching the world how to operate without rare earths — an unacceptable self-inflicted economic wound for little political gain, according to Hykawy.

“Rare earth prices rocketed higher (in 2010), partly because the quota system was very badly designed,” Hykawy said in an email interview with the Investing News Network (INN). “Those higher prices then crushed demand and prices collapsed. This was an object lesson that rare earths are generally neither ‘essential’ or ‘irreplaceable’ or any other dumb term that people want to assign to them.

“Why would the Chinese want to do this to themselves again?”

He also took aim at the politics and rhetoric in the west in today’s world, questioning their knowledge of the sector and how they could sidestep all the angst that Washington has been engaging in.

“It’s my belief that most of the people in government who are showing concern over rare earths couldn’t name two of them and couldn’t point directly to where rare earths are used, or explain why. I believe it’s a politically acceptable overreaction, and a complete waste of effort. There are much better materials for China to use as a weapon in a trade war, a topic we covered in another report many months ago.”

Recent developments on the trade front between the US and China regarding the importation of scandium and yttrium too were not much to shake a stick at, according to Hykawy.

“If you read that agreement, you will see that rare earths are one of many things named in a long list of products that China might or might not buy,” said Hykawy.

He said, given that the Californian Mountain Pass mine — which is one of two major sources of rare earths outside of China — was increasing output, “I don’t doubt China will buy more in the normal course of business, because otherwise there is no place right now for the California Mine to get its concentrates upgraded to a marketable product, but this doesn’t mean China has suddenly become dependent on the US for rare earths.”

In the Stormcrow report on rare earths in 2020, Hykawy and his colleague Tom Chudnovsky said that while the situation was not pretty for rare earths currently, “they will get better.” They added that rare earth companies that are profitable in 2020 should be even more profitable due to increases in demand from end-users, though the report noted that electric vehicles could forge ahead without rare earths.

“The use of rare earth-based magnets in any new energy vehicle, even a battery-electric vehicle, is not required. The early Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) models got by using old-fashioned induction motors and did a perfectly serviceable job,” said the report, which looked back on the scenario in 2010 and analyzed the current supply chain for end-users.

“(Stormcrow) doesn’t see a world where rare earths suddenly become unavailable because China decides to try to make 2020 look like 2010 by imposing a new rare earth embargo,” concluded the report.

“If you are part of a company hoping for that, then (Stormcrow) doesn’t have any hope to give you,” they said, adding that those hoping for a rare earth bubble would have to hope for one sans-Chinese trade war action.

You can read the full report here.

