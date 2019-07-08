Pensana Reports Rare Earth Intersections at Longonjo

Pensana Metals has reported the discovery of particularly high grade intersections during a drill programme.









Pensana Metals (ASX: PM8) has reported the discovery of particularly high grade intersections from a diamond core drilling programme completed at its Longonjo rare earth project located in Angola.

As quoted from the press release:

The diamond drill infill programme has confirmed the previous reverse circulation drilling results in an area of mineralisation which is the focus of the pre feasibility study due to be reported in September. The surprises have been the particularly high grades of NdPr from surface and the intersection of high grade fresh rock mineralisation over a large area immediately below the weathered zone.

High grade intersections from surface include:

Drill hole Intersection*

LJD015: 12 metres at 11.6 percent REO including 1.82 percent NdPr from surface

LJD016: 10 metres at 9.13 percent REO including 1.53 percent NdPr from surface

LJD022: 22 metres at 5.40 percent REO including 1.09 percentNdPr from surface

LJD025: 12 metres at 6.00 percent REO including 1.26 percent NdPr from surface Executive Director Dave Hammond commented:

“Our strategy is to fast track Longonjo into early production based on the high grade weathered zone mineralisation. These diamond core intersections have confirmed the very high NdPr grades that exist from surface within the area targeted for initial development by the PFS. We are also excited by the tremendous potential for additional mineralisation that remains within the Longonjo project.”

