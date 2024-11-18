Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lightning Minerals

Spodumene Pegmatite Discovery at Esperança Project in Brazil Yields LIBS Results up to 4.04% Li2O

Lightning Minerals (L1M or the Company) is delighted to announce the discovery of spodumene within a lithium bearing pegmatite at the Company’s recently acquired Esperança project. The discovery supports the Company’s approach to exploration in the district and its positive assessment of the prospectivity within the Lithium Valley region Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The discovery has been made during early-stage exploration programs which include project scale geological mapping, ground reconnaissance, and soil sampling. These early-stage programs remain ongoing with further results to come over the coming weeks. The discovery supports the Company’s exploration thesis and uplifts the remaining prospectivity across all three project areas: Canabrava, Caraíbas and Esperança projects.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Artisanal excavations reveal a lithium bearing pegmatite with elongate crystalline spodumene crystals up to 50cm in length
  • LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) results of spodumene crystals return up to 18,800 ppm Lithium, or 4.04% Li2O
  • Discovery provides walk up drill target for fully funded drilling campaign to begin Q1 2025
  • Soil sampling and geological mapping continues across the Esperança, Canabrava and Caraíbas projects with further results due over the coming weeks

Lightning Minerals Managing Director Alex Biggs said, “I am highly encouraged by these results from Brazil. As I have spoken about, as a team we are committed to discovery and completing our works in a diligent and structured manner, the proof of which is in these results. The Company is progressing its projects in Brazil quickly and cost effectively and generating significant results for the business which we feel will be transformational. I am proud of and congratulate our geology teams both in Australia and Brazil who have conducted themselves in a professional and astute manner which has been crucial in making a discovery such as this. This is a great first step for us in Brazil and is testament to the prospectivity of the region as I have discussed previously. We look forward to drilling in Q1 2025 and further results to come imminently from all three project areas in Brazil. I would also like to thank our shareholders who have supported our vision and exploration strategy. As a Company we are firmly committed to the lithium thematic and firmly committed to Brazil where we see significant potential moving forwards”.

Lithium Discovery at Esperança Project

During geological mapping fieldwork conducted in mid-November 2024 field geologists encountered a previously unknown historical artisanal mine within the Esperança project area. The site presented with a small access which opened into a set of sub vertical shafts sunk several meters into schists of the Salinas formation. Upon investigation the geology team has discovered pegmatitic lithologies in the walls of the excavations, of which the suite of minerals indicates inclusion of macro crystalline (up to 50cm) elongate crystals of spodumene as shown in Figure 1(a) and Figure 1(b).

Figure 1a (left): Brazilian geologist Vitor Araujo Alves showing the spodumene rich portion of the zoned pegmatite discovered at the Esperança Property. Figure 1b (right): Large elongate spodumene crystals (Spd) up to 50cm in length showing homogeneous growth patterns amongst a quartz (Qtz) and Feldspar (Fdsp) rich matrix

The Company’s geologists have collected selective mineral specimen grab samples in sample VLM207 (Figure 2). Six separate minerals have been analysed via a SciAps Z-903 hand-held LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) device which has returned lithium endowment of up to 18,800 ppm lithium, which equates to a lithium oxide percentage of 4.04% Li2O.

The SciAps Z-903 handheld LIBS device is considered a qualitative analysis technique only and is used as an in-field preliminary check to establish if a mineral is lithium-bearing. Certified laboratory assays are required to provide accurate, quantitative analysis. A table of the six SciAps Z-903 handheld LIBS results testing the spodumene crystals is shown in Table 1. A full table of results are presented in Appendix 2, Table 2.

While the current field observations indicate that the mineral identified is a lithium-bearing mineral, the percentage of lithium produced from the LIBS analyser does not correlate to an accurate quantitative measurement of the lithium concentration of the mineral itself, or to the overall grade of the pegmatite.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lightning Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be lifted immediately following the release by JLL of an announcement regarding a prefeasibility study and the receipt of a response to an ASX price query.

Jindalee Lithium

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company; ASX: JLL, OCTQX: JNDAF) is pleased to advise that its recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), on the Company’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (currently the largest lithium Resource in the USA) (McDermitt or the Project), has demonstrated strong economic returns over an initial project life in excess of 40 yearsi

Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman.

Exclusive Interview with Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman

In a recent interview, Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) CEO Howie Honeyman said the company plans to accelerate adoption of its water treatment technology through successful demonstrations and results from on-site projects.

Forward Water’s innovative approach to water treatment has the potential to fundamentally alter how industries manage wastewater with high brine content, offering a low-energy, cost-effective alternative, according to Honeyman.

CleanTech Lithium

Holding(s) in Company


European Lithium Limited

Announcement by Cyclone Metals Ltd

European Lithium Limited (ASX: IEUR, PRA: P1=8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) refers its shareholders to the announcement made by Cyclone Metals Ltd (CLE) (ASX: CLE) today entitled "Memorandum of Understanding between Vale S.A. and Cyclone Metals for the development of the Iron Bear Project" and attached to this announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman.

Forward Water CEO Howie Honeyman: Real-world Results for Wastewater Treatment Technology

Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) plans to accelerate adoption of its water treatment technology through successful demonstrations and results from on-site projects, CEO Howie Honeyman said. The company is installing its IFO mobile unit at a lithium carbonate production plant, a critical milestone that will demonstrate the technology in commercial settings.

"We'll be able to show economic viability not only in the lithium space, but in the wastewater space," he said.

Forward Water’s innovative approach to water treatment has the potential to fundamentally alter how industries manage wastewater with high brine content, offering a low-energy, cost-effective alternative, he added.

