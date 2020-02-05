Namibia Critical Metals Discovers High-Grade Light Rare Earths Mineralization

Namibia Critical Metals today announced significant results from rock samples taken from the company’s 95 percent owned Kunene project.









Namibia Critical Metals (TSXV:NMI) today announced significant results from rock samples taken from the company’s 95 percent owned Kunene project area in the Kunene Region of northwestern Namibia.

Pine van Wyk, CEO of Namibia Critical Metals, stated: “This discovery provides Namibia Critical Metals with the foundation for a new light rare earths project. The project complements our advanced heavy rare earths project at Lofdal which has now firmly secured a strategic partnership with JOGMEC. It offers our shareholders an opportunity in the early stage exploration of a high grade neodymium-praseodymium project on a district scale. We have undertaken to focus the Company on critical metals opportunities and our generative team led by Rainer Ellmies has delivered again with an outstanding discovery.”

