Rare Earth

Investing News
.

Namibia Critical Metals Discovers High-Grade Light Rare Earths Mineralization

- February 4th, 2020

Namibia Critical Metals today announced significant results from rock samples taken from the company’s 95 percent owned Kunene project.

Namibia Critical Metals (TSXV:NMI) today announced significant results from rock samples taken from the company’s 95 percent owned Kunene project area in the Kunene Region of northwestern Namibia.

As quoted in the press release:

Pine van Wyk, CEO of Namibia Critical Metals, stated: “This discovery provides Namibia Critical Metals with the foundation for a new light rare earths project. The project complements our advanced heavy rare earths project at Lofdal which has now firmly secured a strategic partnership with JOGMEC. It offers our shareholders an opportunity in the early stage exploration of a high grade neodymium-praseodymium project on a district scale. We have undertaken to focus the Company on critical metals opportunities and our generative team led by Rainer Ellmies has delivered again with an outstanding discovery.”

Click here for the full text release.

rare-earth-stocks-report

Rare Earth Quotas: Political Posturing or Cause for Concern?

 
Read our brand new report today.
 

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rare Earths Stocks Up
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Interest in Iron Buoys ML Gold
Namibia Critical Metals Commences Airborne Survey over Kunene
Namibia Rare Earths Changes Name to Namibia Critical Metals

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply