Nevada Clean Magnesium Receives Final Assay Report

Nevada Clean Magnesium, Inc. (TSXV:NVM) announced it has received the final assay report to assess the purity of the raw magnesium metal produced from its bench scale pilot furnace test program.

Magnesium metal produced in fall of 2017 from the bench scale pilot furnace testing was analyzed by Gateway Analytical located in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, USA in accordance with ASTM E1479-16 standards via inductively coupled plasma (ICP). This unrefined magnesium metal was found to have a very good metal purity capable of producing ASTM B92 grade metal with minimal treatment. No impurities which would impact food grade applications were found.

James Sever, COO, commented:

It is reassuring to prove that the ore and process are capable of producing high quality metal. We can now move to the next stage which is to design, build and operate a pilot furnace capable of continuous operation yielding product that can be sold into the marketplace.

