MGX Minerals on Rockstone Research

MGX Minerals (CSE:XMG) has been featured in a Rockstone Research report featuring the company’s patented battery systems that are ready for commercialization earlier than expected.

It’s clear that major advances are being made behind the scenes as the company’s 100% subsidiary ZincNyx Energy Soilutions Inc. is expected to begin production within the next 4-6 weeks. “The company expects to start receiving parts, which now qualify for mass production.”

“Solar is going to be the key. I think, though, with the right partners, we’ve got something great here,” ZincNyx CEO Suresh Singh told Business in Vancouver. He expects the energy grid is going to change fundamentally in the coming years after companies spent years focusing on solar energy solutions. Because the price of solar has fallen so significantly recently, Singh said the focus is now being directed toward storing all the energy that is generated. Energy storage solutions have increasingly become a holy grail of sorts for tech companies.”

To read the full article, click here.

