Vanadiumcorp Arranges $1 Million Private Placement

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV:VRB) (the “Company”) has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 11,111,111 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.09 cents per share for a total of $1,000,000. All securities issued pursuant to the placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. Proceeds from the placement will be utilized for advancing the 100% owned Lac Dore Vanadium Project in Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada.

The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finders fees in connection with the private placement in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is an integrated technology and mining company focused on developing the exclusive supply chain for vanadium based energy storage and emerging technologies that utilize vanadium. VanadiumCorp is focused on commercializing the most efficient and sustainable recovery method to produce vanadium with jointly developed process technology. VanadiumCorp also holds a significant vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada, including the 100% owned Lac Dore Project adjacent to Blackrock Metals Inc. and the 100% owned Iron-T Project near the Glencore (Bracemac-McLeod) Matagami Copper-Zinc Mine.

