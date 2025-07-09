VanadiumCorp Announces $500,000 Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire July 9, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") announces that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking conditional approval of its non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 (the "Financing").

 

  The Financing will consist of up to 4,545,455 $0.11 units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of issue.  

 

  Subject to Exchange approval, the Company will close a first tranche of the Financing, issuing 1,590,909 Units, for aggregate gross proceeds of $174,999.99.   The Company may pay finders' fees in cash and warrants in accordance with Exchange policies.  

 

  The Financing is subject to Exchange approval and all securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold from date of issue.   Proceeds from the financing will be allocated for working capital and general corporate purposes.  

 

  About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.  

 

  VanadiumCorp is a Canadian Critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company   is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which include vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production. Our initial electrolyte facility, located in Val-des-Sources, Quebec, will serve a dual purpose: evaluating the quality of the outputs and facilitating the initial production of electrolytes. Furthermore, the company intends to expand its production of electrolytes for the international market, specifically for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRBs).  

 

  On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.  

 

  "Kristien Davenport"  

 

  President, CEO   and   Director  

 

  VANADIUMCORP   RESOURCES   INC.  

 

  For more information, please visit the company website    www.vanadiumcorp.com   

 

  Email:    info@vanadiumcorp.com   

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

