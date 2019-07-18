Vanadium One Iron Corp. Launches New Website

Vanadium One Iron Corp. (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that it has launched its new website, which includes the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate report and a new corporate presentation providing the latest developments and strategy for moving forward.









Vanadium One Iron Corp. (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that it has launched its new website, which includes the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate report and a new corporate presentation providing the latest developments and strategy for moving forward. New content will be added to the website on a regular basis. The Company welcomes everyone to visit the website to follow the growth and development of Vanadium One Iron Corp.

Martin Walter, Vanadium One CEO, commented, “The launch of our new website represents a positive step forward for the Company and we will use it to inform the public of our progress, along with other industry specific items of interest. The website is a valuable information portal for investors and will be kept current with up to the minute developments at Mont Sorcier.”

About Vanadium One Iron Corp.

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier Project. The Mont Sorcier Project is a bulk tonnage magnetite iron ore and vanadium deposit, with very low titanium content, located near the northern Quebec mining town of Chibougamau, with access to world class infrastructure including rail, shipping and power.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP.

Martin Walter, CEO

Tel: 416-599-8547

Rodney Ireland, Investor Relations

Tel: 416-599-8547

info@vanadiumone.com

www.vanadiumone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company’s filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.