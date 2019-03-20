Standard Lithium Engages WorleyParsons’ Advisian for Preliminary Economic Assessment of Its Southern Arkansas Project

Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV:SLL, OTC:STLHF, FWB:S5L.F), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Advisian, the consulting arm of WorleyParsons Canada Services Ltd (WorleyParsons) to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of its flagship 150,000 acre project in the south-central region of Arkansas, USA.









Advisian is part of WorleyParsons, one of the world’s largest engineering and project delivery firms, servicing the global resource, energy, and infrastructure markets with 26,910 personnel across 115 offices in 42 countries around the globe. Advisian and WorleyParsons have carried out many lithium studies for brine and produced-water projects in North and South America for a range of operating and development-stage clients. WorleyParsons also has extensive experience in planning, developing and building chemical plants in the US Gulf Coast region.

Standard Lithium has engaged Advisian to complete an AACE Class 5 Preliminary Economic Assessment of its flagship 150,000-acre lithium brine project in Southern Arkansas, with a projected accuracy for CAPEX and OPEX of +/- 50%. The PEA will be established using a baseline production of approximately 20,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of lithium carbonate, and it is expected that the report will be completed towards the end of Q2 2019.

Dr. Andy Robinson, Standard Lithium President and COO, commented, “Myself and the Standard Lithium team are very familiar with the high level of quality and technical rigour that Advisian will bring to this PEA. Their deep experience in the lithium brine processing and crystallisation world, combined with a long track record of working in the US Gulf Coast region is ideal for evaluating Standard Lithium’s unique and advanced lithium brine project in southern Arkansas.”

Quality Assurance

Raymond Spanjers, Registered Professional Geologist (SME No. 3041730), is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Spanjers is not independent of the Company as he is an officer in his role as Vice President, Exploration and Development.

