Standard Lithium Announces Upcoming Event Participation

Standard Lithium Ltd. announced that its CEO Robert Mintak will be participating in the following industry conferences during the month of November.









Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV:SLL, OTC:STLHF, FRA:S5L), announced that its CEO Robert Mintak will be participating in the following industry conferences during the month of November, 2019.

Event: Benchmark Minerals Cathodes 2019 Conference

Date: November 13, 2019

Place: Ritz Carlton, Marina del Rey, Calif

Presentation: Fireside Chat on “Lithium’s EV Leap” at 5:00 pm PT

Event: Deutsche Bank Lithium & Battery Supply Conference

Date: November 15, 2019

Place: Deutsche Bank Headquarters, New York, NY

Presentation: Panel Discussion on Critical Minerals: Project Financing “Green” Lithium Projects at 10:45 am ET

To request a meeting at any of these events, please contact LHA investor relations at standardlithium@lhai.com.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a specialty chemical company focused on unlocking the value of existing large-scale US based lithium-brine resources. The Company believes new lithium production can be brought on stream rapidly by minimizing project risks at selection stage (resource, political, geographic, regulatory, and permitting), and by leveraging advances in lithium extraction technologies and processes. The Company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations utilizing the Company’s proprietary selective extraction technology. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “SLL”; quoted on the OTC – Nasdaq Intl Designation under the symbol “STLHF”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at www.standardlithium.com.

Contact Information:

LHA Investor Relations, Mary Magnani, (415) 433-3777, standardlithium@lhai.com

On behalf of the Board,

Standard Lithium Ltd.

Robert Mintak, CEO & Director

Click here to connect with Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV:SLL,OTC:STLHF,FWB:S5L.F) for an Investor Presentation.

Source