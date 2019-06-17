Plateau Energy Metals Confident Lithium Is Driving the Green Revolution

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV:PLU, OTCQB:PLUUF) CEO Alex Holmes joined Matt Bohlsen of Seeking Alpha to discuss the lithium market and trends driving the macroeconomic landscape.









Holmes expects the lithium market to have a robust demand picture moving forward as government policies around the world push towards more sustainable fuel solutions. According to Holmes, China is leading the way in terms of electric vehicle adoption, with Europe and North America lagging behind. The policies are expected to entice diversified miners to join the lithium market as well, which Holmes anticipates will occur when these new companies can see a feasible path to billion-dollar business opportunities.

Bohlsen and Holmes also touched on Plateau Energy Metals’ Falchani lithium tuft project in Peru. The Falchani project is a hard rock lithium project, which has the potential to contribute to greater profitability moving forward. According to Holmes, the hard rock nature of the Falchani project is expected to allow for a commercially used processing route, which could enable easy scaling of the project in the future.

To read the full interview, click here.

